HEADS IN A FOG Passengers Claim AirAsia Flight Cranked Up The AC To Force Them To Deboard

Passengers began to complain after sitting on the tarmac for over an hour. They were then asked to leave the plane, despite it raining heavily outside, while the AC blasted. AirAsia said that the fog-like consistency was a "normal occurrence" when operating in high-humidity conditions and that it posed "no danger" to passengers.