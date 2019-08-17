NOTHING REALLY MATTRESS

Dozens Of Air Mattresses Blown Away After Big Gust Of Wind Interrupts Summer Outdoor Movie Night

0 diggs
A storm blew into Stapleton, Colorado and created a "great mattress migration"
Robb Manes
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
DIGG PICKS

0 diggs amazon.com
Share a creepy good time with your friends with "Betrayal At House On The Hill." With numerous scenarios to choose from, and a layout that changes with each session, this eerie board game holds up well to multiple play-throughs.
I'LL BE THERE FOR YOU

0 diggs Quartz
Given how dated the show has become by contemporary standards, its enduring appeal can be a little surprising. But for new viewers, however, Friends harkens back to a simpler time—before apps, social media, and smartphones dominated our attention, time, and friendships. For some, that’s enough to forgive its flaws.