WOW.

Man Doesn't Let His Fellow Airmen Know He Can Sing Until His Last Day In The Air Force

2 diggs
If he doesn't pursue a singing career after this, there's no justice in this world.
William Pierce via Reddit
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
SPEED WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

How To Get Ridiculously Fast Internet AND $200

11 diggs
Fios’ 100% fiber-optic gigabit network delivers blisteringly fast speeds on all (and we mean all) your devices. Switch to Fios now, and they’ll give you $200 towards a range of Google and Nest smart home devices.
'THE MAN WHO ANTICIPATED DISNEY'

0 diggs damninteresting.com
When the two trailblazers of animated film finally met in 1941, the one named Walt Disney was quickly becoming a legend. The other, an Argentine named Quirino Cristiani, was on an equal but opposite trajectory toward obscurity.