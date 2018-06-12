NOW YOU SEE ME, NOW YOU... STILL DO

Not-At-All-Creepy Artificial Intelligence Can Sense People's Movement Through Walls

0 diggs
Using deep learning and wireless signals, this AI technology can "see" your movement even through an obstruction.
MITCSAIL via Laughing Squid
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
ONE NATION, NO TEAM

2 diggs
​Tomorrow marks the start of the 2018 World Cup in Russia. For the first time since 1986 the United States Men's National Team will not be competing. For most casual, and even diehard, fans this is a bit of a bummer. For as long as most can remember, every four years the World Cup reliably delivered what most Americans crave most: a feel-good underdog story.
WALKING MARRIAGES

2 diggs BBC
In the foothills of the Himalayas lies picture-perfect Lugu Lake, the home of the Mosuo people and the gateway to a mysterious land often dubbed "The Kingdom of Women."