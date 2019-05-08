HAPPY FEET

This Afghan Boy Getting A New Leg Will Put A Smile On Your Face

Ahmad danced excitedly to celebrate his new prosthetic leg, which he lost in the Afghan conflict.
Mulkara Rahimi Via Storyful
