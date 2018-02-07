ONE OF THE CRAZIEST EXPLOSIONS WE'VE SEEN

Do Not, Under Any Circumstances, Throw An Aerosol Can Into A Stove

3 diggs
This video from 2015 features a crew of gassy German dudes who are lucky to be alive.
Andrea Kristopher via Reddit
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
TOOLS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

You Can’t Be Productive If You Don’t Have The Right Tools

1 digg monday.com
monday.com is a team management tool that provides a centralized platform for teams of any size and function to manage every detail of their work, from high-level roadmaps to specific tasks. If you hate clunky spreadsheets and unnecessary meetings, this tool is for you.