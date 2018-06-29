THE GREAT FACE FLATTENING

Aerobatic Pilot Looks Positively Miserable Fighting Negative G-Forces

0 diggs
We always thought being an aerobatic pilot would be a blast. We are reevaluating that position.
Rumble
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
MORTGAGES WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

The Mortgage Industry Is Bad, This Startup Is Making It Better

1 digg better.com
Better is a digital lender determined to transform the mortgage industry. Most people think home ownership isn’t an option. But with automated discounts, first-time homebuyer programs and low down payment options, Better makes buying a home more feasible than you think.
SUNK COST

1 digg Atlas Obscura
In 1966, California newspapers began reporting a startling story. A B-movie actor and several California businessmen were making plans to build their own island. The chosen locale was 100 miles off the California coast, on a massive, submerged island known as Cortes Bank.