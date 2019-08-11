Advertisement

FEATURING A BUILT-IN °C <—> °F TOGGLE

2 diggs Washington Post
Global warming does not heat the world evenly. A Washington Post analysis of more than a century of National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration temperature data across the Lower 48 states has found that major areas are nearing or have already crossed the critical 2-degree Celsius mark.
PLAYING BOTH SIDES

1 digg downeast.com
A speck of a village at the northernmost tip of Maine, Estcourt Station is (sometimes literally) the place you can't get to from here.