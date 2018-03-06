IT'S ONLY A DRILL! East High's school resource officer fires blanks inside the school to simulate an active shooter. Training teaches students what gunfire sounds like. pic.twitter.com/ytnOhO0L6Q— Heather Hintze (@HeatherHintze) March 6, 2018 2 diggs Save Share Tweet 'nana Blacklist story Blacklist domain THIS IS TERRIFYING A High School In Alaska Had An Officer Shoot Blanks During A Drill To Teach Kids What Guns Sound Like 2 diggs Twitter Guns Education Kids Video East Anchorage High School wanted "to teach students what gunfire sounds like," according to local news station KTVA. Read more about the active shooter drill at KTVA.