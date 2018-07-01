Dang, Look At This 737 Casually Pull Off A Near-Vertical Takeoff

Collective narcissism is a fashionable idea these days in psychology, and it’s linked to psychologists’ larger concern about a “narcissism epidemic” — more and more individuals with an inflated sense of self.
Blu e-Cigs has a brand new line of Intense liquidpods that uses a different nicotine extraction process to give a more flavorsome vape and intense experience. Use the code INTENSE20 and get 20% off your order.
On Thursday, Israel narrowly passed a "basic law" declaring the country as a Jewish nation-state, with a 62-55 vote in Parliament. Critics of the new law have likened it to South African apartheid. Here's what you should read about it.