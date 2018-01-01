DOT MATRIX PAINTER

Man Creates Incredible Portrait With Millions Of Perfectly Placed Dots

9 diggs
According to artist David Bayo, this piece, "Astrée," took him nearly 300 hours and somewhere around 3 million dots to complete.
David Bayo via Reddit
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
GIFTS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Couples Toothbrushes Are Sexier Than They Sound

2 diggs foreo.com
The ISSA 2 toothbrush is sleek, made of silicone and can be powered for up to a year with just one one-hour charge. Curious? Hurry up and check it out - they’ve got a two-for-one gift set deal going right now.
FROM THE DIGG STORE

2 diggs store.digg.com
This minimalist charger is portable and charges your smartphone fast. Better yet, Qi charging is better for the long-term life of your phone as it prevents overcharging and doesn't issue the initial shock of a plug.