HOLE-Y CRAP

What Happens When You Fire An Armor-Piercing 20mm Round At Three 2.5-Inch Aluminum Plates

0 diggs
Is there anything that can stop a tungsten-core 20mm round?
Edwin Sarkissian
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
A 40-YEAR-OLD IN AN 80-YEAR-OLD'S BODY

2 diggs
Nobuaki Nagashima has Werner syndrome, which causes his body to age at super speed. This condition is teaching us more about what controls our genes, and could eventually help us find a way to slow aging — or stop it altogether.
HOW MANY TIMES DID THEY PRACTICE THAT?

14 diggs
Indiana's Trine University defeated Geneseo in the NCAA DIII Super Regional Championship thanks to this expertly-executed trick play, where they convinced Geneseo's base runner that the throw from the pitcher to second base had gone astray.
GIT OUT

0 diggs Wired
Sure, the city is a mecca for anyone who wants to build a startup — with ample capital, helpful angels, and some of the best software talent on the planet. But it's becoming an idea-stifling monoculture.