Here Are The Hoops Democratic Hopefuls Had To Jump Through To Make The Upcoming Debates

"Parts Unknown" was more than a clarion call demanding you get out there and learn what you don't know. It was also funny, poignant, ambitious filmmaking. The Takeout watched and reviewed all 95 episodes of Anthony Bourdain's CNN series, then selected what we believe to be its 20 essential episodes.
In the valley that spans the Utah-Arizona border, twin cities, born of the Latter-day Saints church's foundations, are rebuilding themselves after years of abuse, corruption and manipulation — while holding firm to core beliefs.