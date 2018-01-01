2 Chainz And Wale Meet A Matchmaker That Sells Her Services For $500,000

A lot of online calculators claim that they can tell you how much you can afford, but only an actual lender can give you an accurate estimate of how much you can afford. Better shows how much you can actually afford in just three minutes.
This nine year old golden retriever, Lucky, was having some trouble crossing the bridge because he was scared of the swaying motion. Luckily, our doggo friend was able to build up his courage and persevere.
The National Transportation Safety Board — an agency whose job it is to determine causes of accidents — felt it had to make a statement telling people to stop hopping out of moving cars to dance to Drake's new banger "In My Feelings."