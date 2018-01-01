IS THIS HOW MUSK LANDED GRIMES?

2 Chainz And Wale Meet A Matchmaker That Sells Her Services For $500,000

0 diggs
For $500,000 we'd better be paired with the goddess of love Aphrodite herself.
GQ
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
MORTGAGES WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Searching For The Right House? First You Need The Right Budget

8 diggs better.com
A lot of online calculators claim that they can tell you how much you can afford, but only an actual lender can give you an accurate estimate of how much you can afford. Better shows how much you can actually afford in just three minutes.