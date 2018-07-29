'I'VE SEEN A FLYING SAUCER'

Random People In 1962 Are Asked If They Believe In Life On Other Planets

1 digg
An eclectic range of people in Sydney, Australia has an equally eclectic range of viewpoints about extraterrestrial life.
ABC News (Australia)
'I HAD TO BE THE PERSON TO BANG THE DRUM'

8 diggs GQ
With "BlacKkKlansman," the legendary director returns to the subjects he's helped define for a generation of filmgoers — racism, power and the inescapability of history. It's a film that feels vital to the Trump era, even though, as Lee knows, the story behind it stretches back decades.
EVEN THE FOX NEWS HOSTS ARE CONFUSED

1 digg
President Trump's lawyer called into "Outnumbered" to try to explain why he denied Trump attended a pre-Trump-Tower planning meeting in July 2016, even though no one else had reported that such a meeting took place. If you're confused, you're not alone.
IS IT CHILL TO KEEP COOL?

2 diggs Gizmodo
Air-conditioning can seem almost too good to be true. It is one of the few staples of modernity without severe and readily apparent downsides: all it does, or all it seems to do, is make things cooler, while generating a soft, lulling noise redolent of childhood afternoons spent indoors watching cartoons.
TAKING IT SLOW

1 digg BBC
Thanks to an unhurried "life's a beach" attitude, Brazilians — especially those from Rio de Janeiro — have learned neither to expect nor appreciate punctuality.