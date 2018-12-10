SLEEK, MINIMAL AND FULL OF LIGHT

We Would Totally Live In This $12,000 Self-Constructed Tiny House

2 diggs
This thrifty couple can go bird-watching from the comfort of their couch.
Living Big In A Tiny House
Advertisement

Recommended

Show more...

Top Videos

Advertisement
What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
ALL THEIR EGGS IN ONE BASKET

0 diggs New Republic
Monsanto's new herbicide was supposed to save US farmers from financial ruin. Instead, it upended the agriculture industry, pitting neighbor against neighbor in a struggle for survival.
GIVING UP THE GHOST

0 diggs aeon.co
As long as there has been inequality among humans, death has been seen as the great leveler. Just like the rest of us, the rich and powerful have had to accept that youth is fleeting, that strength and health soon fail, and that all possessions must be relinquished within a few decades. Yet this might soon change dramatically.