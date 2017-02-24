The Oscars
'LA LA LAND,' MAINLY
Who will win the big awards tonight? We tallied up all the predictions from around the internet, and we have a pretty good idea now.
BELIEVE IT OR NOT, LA LIKES 'LA LA LAND'
Where The Oscar Best Picture Nominees Are Liked Most
Nine films are nominated for best picture at the Academy Awards. In what parts of the country was each contender the most popular?
THE GREAT HOLLYWOOD CIRCLEJERK BEGINS
Honest Trailers For All The 2017 Oscar Best Picture Nominees
"If you say you've seen this, you're probably lying."
UNSUNG OSCAR WINNERS
What The Hell Do Sound Mixers Do?
At tonight's Academy Awards, the winners for the Best Sound Mixing Oscar will be called to the stage — here's how they got there.
