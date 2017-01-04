Stories From The Last 12 Hours
Here’s a smart hairbrush with a built-in microphone from Withings and L’Oreal
How do you know when things have gone full-on CES? It’s probably a pretty good sign when people start launching smart hairbrushes. Like the many connected..
Faraday Future finally unveils the 'Tesla killer' FF91 vehicle
Faraday Future has finally unveiled its first production vehicle, the FF91 at CES 2017 in Las Vegas. Faraday says the FF91 car represents an entirely 'new species' that can keep you 'connected to your world.'
LG unveils "lightest, thinnest, most beautiful TV on the planet"
During CES 2017 in Las Vegas, LG took the wraps off of several new technologies spanning from new home appliances to automotive technologies to robotic...
Fove 0 Hands-On Showcases Eye-Tracking Headset, Where VR Is Headed
Fove showcased its eye tracking VR headset at CES 2017 Tuesday, the Fove 0.
Ford and Toyota start Consortium to Sidestep Apple and Google's infotainment Systems
Funny how things can change in the blink of an eye. At CES 2016 Ford announced it was adopting CarPlay for their SYNC connectivity system. At CES 2017 Ford is taking another route.
BMW just showed off the futuristic interior of its next-gen cars
BMW unveiled a crazy autonomous concept car at CES 2017.
BlackBerry phones plot comeback via TCL: A crazy yet not impossible mission | ZDNet
TCL gives CNET a glimpse at its BlackBerry coming out party at CES 2017. Get ready for keyboards and business pitches for the latest BlackBerry smartphones.
Floodlight Cam combines all-in-one security with simple setup
Making its debut at CES 2017 this week, Floodlight Cam keeps an eye on your property with video recording and the loudest siren available.
AT&T works on connecting cars to everything | ZDNet
At the AT&T Developer Summit, taking place in Las Vegas alongside CES, the cellular provider made a series of announcements regarding connected cars.
LG bets big on AI, robots, cloud, and Internet of Things
South Korean electronics giant LG kicked off Wednesday morning press conferences at CES 2017 by saying its appliances are being infused with artificial intelligence, robots, cloud, and Internet of Things technology.
LG debuts amazingly superthin OLED TV - Video
At CES 2017, LG announces its Signature TV W. The new television is nearly as thin as wallpaper at 2.57mm thick and attaches to the wall via a magnetic bracket.
Ford trials a revolutionary wireless charging system for electric cars
The new technology, unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas suggests that electric car drivers in Europe will soon be able to park-and-charge without plugging in.
Kuri Is the Feeling Person's Answer to the A.I. Assistant - Video - Creativity Online
Hello, Kuri! This Robot That Debuted at CES Is the Feeling Person's Answer to the A.I. Assistant
LG raises the bar with its new line of premium home appliances
Electronics giant LG once raised the bar at this year's CES conference after unveiling a new lineup of premium appliances, such as its Signature Dishwasher.
