Watching This Zombie Snail Get Taken Over By A Parasitic Worm Will Give You Night Terrors

No matter how bad your day is going at least your body isn't being taken over by a parasitic worm.
Biologist Mike Inouye shared a horrific video of the aftermath of a snail being invaded by a parasitic worm called a Leucochloridium. The footage shows how a worm makes the snail's eyestalks appear like caterpillars in a freaky process that scientists call aggressive mimicry. After controlling the snail's brain, the worm lures it into the open, where birds are fooled into pecking its eyes out. The worm then breeds inside an unsuspecting bird's stomach and eggs are laid in the bird's feces.
[Via Mike Inouye]