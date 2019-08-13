Watching This Zombie Snail Get Taken Over By A Parasitic Worm Will Give You Night Terrors

No matter how bad your day is going at least your body isn't being taken over by a parasitic worm.

Biologist Mike Inouye shared a horrific video of the aftermath of a snail being invaded by a parasitic worm called a Leucochloridium. The footage shows how a worm makes the snail's eyestalks appear like caterpillars in a freaky process that scientists call aggressive mimicry. After controlling the snail's brain, the worm lures it into the open, where birds are fooled into pecking its eyes out. The worm then breeds inside an unsuspecting bird's stomach and eggs are laid in the bird's feces.

Watch the video below:

This zombie snail. A parasitic worm Leucochloridium has taken over its motor functions and eye stalks, making them into caterpillar mimics so birds will eat them. The worm can then reproduce in the bird's GI tract, eventually transmitting via its faeces 🤯 https://t.co/mP8IrGh21L pic.twitter.com/C2xc83oU54 — Mike Inouye (@minouye271) August 12, 2019

[Via Mike Inouye]