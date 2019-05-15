RIP, YTMND?

YTMND was the first web platform I ever published something on. Let me clarify: as a preteen in the early 2000's, I signed up for some internet forums and left some probably truly garbage posts in my wake, but those were places built for communication. There's a thin line separating a forum from a platform driven by user generated material (what's a forum without users?), but YTMNDs weren't posts or comments — they were what we're now depressingly quick to call "content." By posting a YTMND, I took my first act as a content creator.

Now, as of earlier this week, YTMND seemed to be officially a thing of the internet's past: dutifully archived but dead at its own domain (Reports of its absolute, final death may have been premature, as the site currently directs to a maintenance page with a live chat window).



The site, created in 2004 by Max Goldberg, let users create their own riffs on Goldberg's earlier creation yourethemannowdog.com; where Goldberg had made a static page with a tiled image of Sean Connery accompanied by his bizarre line from "Finding Forrester" as both a looping audio clip and layered "3D" text, YTMND let users include whatever image, text and sound they wanted. It wasn't long before users made YTMNDs that scarcely resembled yourethemannowdog.com, and as Goldberg improved the site's tools and upped the size limits for audio and GIFs, some users made increasingly complex looping pages.

In its technical limitations, well-suited for quick jokes and seamlessly looping clips, YTMND was a precursor to Vine and TikTok. In the frequently misleading and all-caps titles for YTMNDs — the only thing you could see before clicking through to the page — it was not unlike YouTube at the height of the "clickbait" title and thumbnail craze (not to mention building popularity off of myriad copyright violations). In the way memes spread like wildfire through the site, with dozens if not hundreds of users putting their own spin on breakout jokes until every last drop of blood was squeezed from the stone, YTMND presaged the better (or maybe worse?) dynamics of Tumblr and Twitter.

You will be missed -- http://t.co/mpwB0zvX9m — Max Goldberg (@YTMND) April 1, 2014

As Goldberg told Gizmodo in 2016 — when YTMND, though still hosted, was practically dead already — he struggled to keep up with the bad actors that the site attracted, citing the same kinds of disgusting and abusive behavior that plague platforms today ("People would upload child porn and make death threats and people uploaded other people’s addresses"). YTMND was a one-man operation aided by moderators who could flag YTMNDs as NSFW, and I can say from personal experience that a lot of awful stuff either slipped through the filters or didn't strike Goldberg and the moderators as worthy of removal. Casual racism, sexism and outright Nazi shit lived alongside high-effort gags and clipped jokes from "Spongebob," same as they do across platforms today. Still, to YTMND's credit, given the relatively barebones discovery features you'd probably have to purposefully go looking for the worst shit you could find to see a constant stream of it.



Mostly, YTMNDs were just people goofing off — delighting in Harry Potter spoilers, making fun of the Sony PSP's tendency to randomly eject game disks or jamming to a loop from DarkMateria's Picard Song. There were no overt commercial motives or real clear way besides banner ads to turn a site hosting countless NSFW GIFs and ripe for DMCA takedowns into a moneymaker for anyone but Goldberg, and it never really cleaned up its act or became attractive and safe enough to get gobbled up by some corporate buyer.

I know this is going to become a clichéd old millennial gripe but the Internet was so much better and less cruel when nothing on it was comprehensible and before it was run by four companies — chris hooks (@cd_hooks) May 15, 2019

You can imagine that as mid-2000s nostalgia-driven movies and television become more of a thing that some marketer somewhere will think to copy the YTMND format to promote something, but the simplistic construction of a YTMND and the inability to share them as anything but links made them a fundamentally old internet medium no matter what, and thus hard if not impossible to monetize. It was a format for net savvy shitposters and the site was their haven, representative not of a better time on the internet, but at least of a time where people were less incentivized to position themselves as marketable brands and vice versa.



Thanks to the Internet Archive's backup, even if YTMND goes away for good we can study it instead of merely mourn it. While something like Vine can be and was easily wiped out by its owners, leaving archives mainly of YouTube compilations that raise new questions of curation and ownership, at present YTMNDs are more threatened by the changes in web browsers than the problem of actually saving them. It's a gift that we still have them, and one I hope isn't squandered. I'm convinced that there are plenty of YTMNDs worth holding on to for nostalgia's sake (none of my own, of course) and a ton of insight into the nature of internet communities for smarter folks than me to glean by doing deep dives into the archives. I hope that, if this truly is the end for YTMND, that someone will punch the keys for god's sake and give these bite-size bits of internet culture the lengthy, thorough examination they deserve.​