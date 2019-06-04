Here Are Five Peripherals To Max Out The Gaming Utility Of Your Xbox

In the interest of prepping your gaming situation for the new games you’re doubtless going to want once E3 gets underway, we rounded up five must-have items to mount, control and transport your Xbox One X.

If you’ve ever yelled at a game because you totally blocked but your character just sat there, maybe you need a super controller that’ll heed your every move with extra precision. The Elite Wireless controller lets you use the app to configure buttons and sensitivity however you like and features hair trigger locks for faster firing as well as interchangeable thumbsticks and paddles.

If you watch movies with your Xbox, a media remote makes sense. No more waiting for the controller to turn back on before you can pause. It’s got a simple, sleek design and backlights the buttons when you move the remote.

E3 prediction: a whole bunch of new games will be announced. Prepare for the onslaught with more storage via this external drive. It offers 4 terabytes of storage with USB 3 connectivity and comes in an Xbox-coordinating green skin.

Just add a console (Xbox or PS) and this case lets you play anywhere you want (within range of an outlet). It comes with a 19 inch, 720p non-reflective display plus speakers in an armored shell case that’s TSA compliant.

In the quest to keep your gaming setup high and tight, consider this wall mount for your Xbox One X. The heavy-gauge, cold-rolled steel mount has countersink holes to keep the installation flush and it comes with 25 pound drywall anchors. The design makes sure all ports and vents remain unobstructed.​

