The World's Military Spending, Visualized

​Who in the world spends the most on military expenditures? It turns out, more than half of all global military spending comes from five countries alone — "the United States ($649 billion), China ($250 billion), Saudi Arabia ($67.6 billion), India ($66.5 billion) and France ($63.8 billion)." The United States is projected to spend even more for defense in 2020 "than at any point since World War II, except for a handful of years at the height of the Iraq War."

Looking at data from the World Bank, the data visualization wizards at HowMuch mapped out a fascinating infographic showing all the countries with sizable military budgets. See the full image here.

According to HowMuch's graph, 71 of the 146 countries seen above spent more than $1 billion on their military budgets. While the United States spends the most on defense, other countries have larger standing armies — India has 3,031,000 troops, China has 2,695,000 troops and Russia boasts 1,454,000 troops, compared to 1,359,000 for the US.





