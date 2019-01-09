All The People Who Have Held The Title Of World's Oldest Individual, Charted

We all want the secrets to living to a ripe, old age, so the real question is this: are some people more likely than others to become supercentenarians?

Using data from the Gerontology Research Group, Reddit user u/SportsAnalyticsGuy created a graph that charts the people who have held the title of world's oldest person chronologically, starting with Betsy Baker, who died in 1955 at the age of 113, and ending with Kane Tanaka, currently 116 years old and the world's oldest verified living person:



One of the things that immediately jumps out from SportsAnalyticsGuy's chart is how predominantly female are the titleholders of the world's oldest person. Of the 65 people listed on the chart, only six are male and have their names marked in blue. All of the rest are female, which is perhaps unsurprising given the life expectancy of women is, in general, longer than the life expectancy of men.

Another thing that stands out is the race of the titleholders. Forty-five of the people who have claimed the title of the world's oldest individual were white, which brings their percentage to almost 70%. Second are East Asians, who make up almost 17% of the titleholders. It's worth noting that in the past 15 years, the title of the oldest person in the world has been more evenly distributed among different races.

Among all the centenarians and supercentenarians listed on the chart, one individual, in particular, sticks out for her longevity. Jeanne Calment, a French woman who was born in 1875 and died in 1997, lived for 122 years, the longest in documented history. While her longevity has recently been in dispute after a paper was published claiming Calment's record-breaking age could be a case of identity fraud, other researchers have refuted these claims, saying the evidence is too weak.

[Via Reddit]