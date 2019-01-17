The Percentage Of Workers Earning Minimum Wage Over Time, Mapped By State

Some people are lucky enough never to earn minimum wage, or to earn minimum wage only at the beginning of our careers. Others — including millions of Americans in service jobs that keep the economy going — earn minimum wage for years on end. Here's a visualization of the percentage of workers in each state earning the federal minimum wage (or less) between 2001 and 2017, created by Justin Davis using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics:

You can find a high-res, interactive version of the visualization on Tableau.

There's an interesting aspect to the spike in red and orange on the maps between 2008 and 2009. In 2009, the federal minimum wage increased from $6.55 an hour to $7.25 an hour. So while some of the increase in minimum-wage workers may have been due to fallout from the Great Recession, that increase might also represent the new wage floor kicking in.

Here's another fun fact: Although many states have higher minimum wages, the federal minimum wage is still $7.25 an hour! So while it's a good thing that fewer people were earning minimum wage in 2017 than in 2009, their wages weren't necessarily keeping up with inflation.

[Via Reddit]