The Life Expectancy Gap Between Women And Men Around The World From 1960 To 2017, Visualized

Women tend to outlive men, but depending on the country, the gap can be as small as two years and as large as 14 years.

Using data from the OECD, Reddit user harpalss has made this fascinating data visualization that displays the life expectancy gap between women and men around the world from 1960 to 2017:

According to this visualization, Estonia and Russia stand out as two countries where the life expectancy gap between women and men is especially big. While the numbers may fluctuate slightly, women in Russia, for the most part, outlive men by more than 10 years on average.

Interestingly, for most countries shown here, the life expectancy gap between the two genders seem to increase from the '60s, but then fall after the late '90s and early 2000s. The closing of the gap may be due to the reduction in alcohol and tobacco consumption, as The Guardian has suggested, as well as medical strides that have been made in treating cardiovascular disease, a disease more prevalent in men.





[Via Reddit]