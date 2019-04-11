DIGG PICKS

Stonemaier Games' Crazy Popular New Board Game Is Pretty Cool And Just Plain Pretty

One of the biggest board game releases to come around in a while, Wingspan is so popular it’s having trouble staying in stock. Instead of zombies or war machines or dungeons or dragons, the game is based on birds. You and your opponents are bird enthusiasts working to discover birds and attract them to your wildlife preserves. You’ll collect bird cards, forage for food, and lay eggs to gain points, with six different ways to earn points in all. It’s an engine building game, meaning you start with very little and slowly build your points-earning mechanism over the course of the game.

 

 Part of the reason Wingspan is getting so much love is its looks. The card illustrations are beautiful — all based on real birds — and the other game pieces are lovely too, with wooden dice, miniature eggs, colorful food tokens and even a bird feeder dice tower. The gameplay itself, with its simple but interlocking mechanics and a balanced combination of random chance and strategy, is fun for those who host weekly game nights and those who vaguely remember playing Clue once in middle school. And, as we mentioned, it’s really pretty.


[Buy it]


If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.​​​​

Writer of words. Drinker of sours. Will share her breakfast burrito.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
THE ANSWER MAY SURPRISE YOU!! (ACTUALLY)

0 diggs
Why would a person choose to live in a city with astronomical import costs and that requires expensive airplane tickets to go anywhere else? Well, when you find out which city this is, it becomes abundantly clear.