Will Ferrell Inexplicably Went On A Bunch Of Late Night Shows Last Night As Ron Burgundy

On Thursday night, ostensibly to promote the newest season of "The Ron Burgundy Podcast" on iHeartRadio, Will Ferrell took over nearly every late night show in character as his San Diego anchorman character Ron Burgundy.

In a seemingly unprecedented blitz, the actor appeared simultaneously on "Conan," ​"The Late Show," "The Late Late Show," "Late Night With Seth Meyers," "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," and "The Tonight Show." Most of the shows's audiences appeared to be caught off-guard by Ferrell's whirlwind of surprise appearances.

He charmingly interacted with animals on James Corden's show

He performed stand-up comedy on "The Late Show":



He did a zany comedy routine with props on "Conan":

He told a very bizarre anecdote on "The Tonight Show":

He did even more bewildering stand-up on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!":

Perhaps most endearing of all, on Seth Meyers's show, he did a ventriloquist act with a hipster dummy:



