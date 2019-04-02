How Many More Guns There Are In America Than The Rest Of The World, Visualized

Using data from Small Arms Survey, a research project at the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies, Reddit user u/chartr has created a graph that shows us a very bleak view of which countries own the most guns:

The guns in this chart are meant to encompass guns owned by civilians, law enforcement and the military. You can see from the graph that no country comes close to the US when it comes to gun ownership. 399 million of the guns in the world are owned by Americans, five times as many as the guns owned by people in China — which is home to a billion more people than the US.

In fact, while the US makes up just 4.5% of the global population, it owns more than 40% of the world's guns — and there are more firearms in the US than residents.





[Via Reddit]