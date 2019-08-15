Amazon FC Ambassadors
RESISTANCE IS FUTILE

This Twitter Thread Of A User Interacting With Amazon's 'Fulfillment Center Ambassadors' Is Deeply Unsettling

Here at Digg, we have some thoughts about Brand Twitter, but whatever issues we have with Clorox sending a vaguely racist tweet or Burger King using depression as a marketing prop, nothing we've seen is quite as unsettling as this thread of a Twitter user interacting with seven (seven!) of Amazon's "FC Ambassadors." 

If you're unfamiliar, the FC Ambassador program is essentially an army of employees Amazon pays to go on Twitter and respond to people who have concerns about the working conditions in Amazon's fulfillment centers.

It's a weird program to begin with — you can hardly expect someone being paid by a company to offer an unvarnished opinion of the company's working conditions. If you check out an Ambassador's account, you'll find bios like "Counter @ JAX2. 1.7 years Amazonian. Gym. Long walks. NC native" and tweets like this: 

 

But it got all the weirder on Wednesday, when Twitter user Diana Wilde responded to a tweet from Amazon offering tours of fulfillment centers:

 

From there, things got rapidly stranger as multiple "FC Ambassadors" jumped into the conversation to assure Wilde that yes, they love their jobs and no, they would never be less than truthful just because Amazon was paying them:


 
 

 

Wilde noted in closing that it felt like "talking to the Borg," and it's tough to argue with her (unless you're an FC Ambassador):

 


