The Wedding Crasher Who Posed As A Guest And Stole Wedding Gifts, And More Of The Week's Best Scam Stories

It seems like we're living in a society that's full of scams, hoaxes and questionable practices committed by individuals or corporations these days. Some scams are purely horrible, some are more incredible than egregious, and some are just really, really weird.

Welcome to Cons And Pros, a weekly roundup of the most outrageous scam stories we have come across this week.

Dragonfly Futurefön was supposed to be the phone of the future. In 2014, its crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo promised a technology that would be a phone, laptop and tablet all rolled into one for the price of $799. Five years later, the phone is nowhere close to existing and the entire endeavor would turn out to be a scam.



Tschiltsch is just one of many angry Indiegogo backers who say Futurefön creator Jeff Batio strung them along with lies, excuses, and faked product updates. But the backers aren't just angry with Batio. They're frustrated by how easily a scammer could flourish in the high-risk world of gadget crowdfunding — and how poorly Indiegogo was equipped to deal with it.



Sarah Schweitzer at The Atlantic does an in-depth reporting on what happened in the cafeterias at New Canaan High School and Saxe Middle School, including the toxic working environment workers had to endure and the curious case of the missing lunch money.



While the story made headlines last year with two sisters, Joanne Pascarelli and Marie Wilson, being accused of stealing nearly $500,000 from the cafeterias they worked at as lunch ladies, Schweitzer's story offers a deeper look into the larceny case with her interviews of people who'd worked with Pascarelli and Wilson and who'd long held suspicions that something wasn't exactly right.

It also zeroes in on the bruising work culture underneath Bruce Gluck, the former director of food services at the New Canaan schools, and the signs pointing to how Gluck, Wilson and Pascarelli may have worked together to steal nearly almost half a million dollars from the school cafeterias.

One afternoon in February 2018, a cafeteria worker arrived at police headquarters for an interview with Casey and another detective. The worker was nervous, reluctant to talk. But the detectives reassured her that they already knew what was happening at the school, according to an affidavit.

Tentatively, the worker began. She said she had seen things at the middle-school cafeteria that she thought were weird. Like Pascarelli telling her that when students paid with cash she was not to enter the amounts into her register. And Pascarelli removing large bills from her register between lunch periods. And, at the end of the day, Pascarelli taking her register drawer and forcing her to sign a deposit slip showing a cash amount far lower than what she knew she’d taken in.

Clear is a program that's meant to expedite the check-in process at airports with biometric screenings. But passengers have been complaining that the program is little better than a cash grab

"Clear is taking advantage of people who are in long lines," said Douglas Kidd, executive director of the National Association of Airline Passengers, a passenger advocacy organization based in Virginia.

Kidd said that passengers who sign up with Clear still must go through security pat downs and a body scanner. They still have to remove their shoes, he said.

"It's just another way for airlines to charge you more," he said, adding that TSA's PreCheck, which costs $85 for five years, is a better option for expedited security checks.



It's one thing to crash a wedding, another thing entirely to be a serial wedding crasher who also steals wedding gifts meant for the newlyweds.

According to news station KENS 5, Comal County detectives say the woman, who has been nicknamed "the Wedding Crasher," has hit four nuptials near San Antonio with her sticky fingers and believe there could be more. If you're wondering just how this woman could have snuck out of the festivities while carrying the wedding gifts, which are typically large kitchen appliances like slow cookers and blenders, she goes for more discreet loot, like envelopes of cash and gift cards. Evil yet brilliant.



While a lot of reporting on scams focuses on the execution of the crime, this article from Drew Armstrong details the aftermath of the fraud. In 2013, the Bloomberg journalist had his identity stolen from a man named Marlen Manukyan, and it's taken his six years to fully unentangle himself from the aftereffects of that identity theft.

The intersection of my legitimate life with Manukyan's impersonation of it had destroyed my credit, which was rated poor, and put my profile on a security watchlist somewhere in the government. It had made it impossible for me to get a new credit card, and when my wife and I went to apply for a mortgage, our agent at the bank told us not to even bother including my name and assets. Identity theft isn't just an inconvenience; it shut me out of the most basic parts of the consumer-financial system.



