Weatherman Snaps On Live TV When Viewers Complain About A Tornado Warning Interrupting 'The Bachelorette'

Upon seeing complaints about his station cutting to an emergency tornado warning during "The Bachelorette" on social media, weatherman Jamie Simpson from FOX45 in Dayton, Ohio loses his cool. "This is pathetic," he says, exasperated.
While we (sort of) understand wanting to know who bachelorette Hannah Brown will end up with, keeping people out of harm's way is clearly a greater priority. We hope the people of Dayton will come around to that idea and leave poor Jamie here alone.
[Jon Levine via Twitter]