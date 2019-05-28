'I'M DONE WITH YOU PEOPLE'

Weatherman Snaps On Live TV When Viewers Complain About A Tornado Warning Interrupting 'The Bachelorette'

Upon seeing complaints about his station cutting to an emergency tornado warning during "The Bachelorette" on social media, weatherman Jamie Simpson from FOX45 in Dayton, Ohio loses his cool. "This is pathetic," he says, exasperated. 

While we (sort of) understand wanting to know who bachelorette Hannah Brown will end up with, keeping people out of harm's way is clearly a greater priority. We hope the people of Dayton will come around to that idea and leave poor Jamie here alone. 

 


[Jon Levine via Twitter]

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
FRAGRANCE WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

This Company Has Made Cologne Obsolete

4 diggs fultonandroark.com
Fulton & Roark practically invented solid cologne — the premium alternative to traditional sprays. Now you can try all 8 fragrances for just $16. Plus, each sample pack comes with a $16 credit for your next purchase.
'THE GREATEST MOMENT OF MY LIFE'

5 diggs
Yoga teacher Amanda Eller set out for a short three-mile jog when she became disoriented, walking deeper and deeper into the forest until she was totally lost. After over two weeks in the wilderness surviving cold weather, flash floods, and a fall into a steep ravine — subsisting on berries, guava, and stream water — she was finally found.