A Very Simple Visualization Of How Out Of Control Wealth Inequality Has Gotten

We've all heard that rising wealth inequality is a major problem, but it can be hard to grasp exactly what that means. Enter this extremely simple, extremely alarming visualization from Visual Capitalist, based on data from Credit Suisse and Forbes. The lefthand column shows the percentage of the world's population in each wealth bracket. The righthand column shows the percentage of the world's total wealth that each bracket controls. You will quickly notice that the two columns are highly asymmetrical.

The wealthiest 0.7% of the world's population controls 45.9% of the world's money. The poorest 70.1% of the world's population controls only 2.7% of the world's money. Visual Capitalist, searching for a silver lining, points out that "The percentage of people in that lowest wealth band has been shrinking over the years." Be that as it may, there's something deeply wrong when almost half of the world's wealth is concentrated in the hands of less than 1% of humans.

[Read more at Visual Capitalist]