DIGG PICKS

Memorial Day Sale: Watch Out! Save 20 Percent On These Analog Watches

While smartwatches continue to receive a disproportionate amount of the spotlight, nothing beats the simple aesthetic of a nice analog watch. And if you’re tired of staying connected every waking minute, these watches can’t be beat.

Luminox Atacama Field Automatic 1900

 

Made with high-end materials like stainless steel and sapphire glass, this Swiss-constructed watch is both gorgeous and highly functional with an always-on lume.

[Buy]


Centric Instruments Lightwell Field Watch

 

Hate changing out watch batteries? Well, this modern-looking watch from Centric uses the sun and indoor lights to stay powered up, so you won’t have to deal with fiddly battery maintenance.

[Buy]


Momentum Watches Flatline 42 Fabric

 

If you plan to spend a good chunk of your summer tackling your favorite outdoor hobbies, this watch from Momentum is a smart purchase. It’s lightweight, resistant to water and built to last.

[Buy]


Momentum Watches Steelix Rubber

 

For those of us who aren’t into bells and whistles, the Steelix Rubber has just the thing: a lengthy battery life, nice big numbers, and absolutely zero fussy additions.​

[Buy]


Grant Brunner is the Commerce Lead at BuySellAds. Based in Delaware, he spends his time writing, playing games and enjoying nature whenever possible.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
GET YOUR PRIORITIES STRAIGHT, AMERICA

1 digg
George Flickinger, the chief meteorologist for Virginia ABC-affiliate WSET, refused to back down after split-screening a tornado warning during Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals. Flickinger can't seem to catch a break, having previously been fired from KOKI-TV in Tulsa for interrupting an NFL game to warn viewers of wildfires.
BREXIT STAGE LEFT

0 diggs BBC
Theresa May has said she will quit as Conservative leader on 7 June, paving the way for a contest to decide a new prime minister. In a speech outside Downing Street, Theresa May said the failure to deliver Brexit was a matter of "deep regret."