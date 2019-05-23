Memorial Day Sale: Watch Out! Save 20 Percent On These Analog Watches

While smartwatches continue to receive a disproportionate amount of the spotlight, nothing beats the simple aesthetic of a nice analog watch. And if you’re tired of staying connected every waking minute, these watches can’t be beat.

Made with high-end materials like stainless steel and sapphire glass, this Swiss-constructed watch is both gorgeous and highly functional with an always-on lume.

Hate changing out watch batteries? Well, this modern-looking watch from Centric uses the sun and indoor lights to stay powered up, so you won’t have to deal with fiddly battery maintenance.

If you plan to spend a good chunk of your summer tackling your favorite outdoor hobbies, this watch from Momentum is a smart purchase. It’s lightweight, resistant to water and built to last.

For those of us who aren’t into bells and whistles, the Steelix Rubber has just the thing: a lengthy battery life, nice big numbers, and absolutely zero fussy additions.​

