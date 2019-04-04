They Fit Seventy Items (Some Of Which Could Save Your Life) In The Body Of A Flashlight

​A survival kit is something you don’t need. Until you do. This kit has the good design sense to stash itself inside the military-grade aluminum body of a LED flashlight. At nine inches long and weighing just under a pound, the amount of stuff the VSSL Adventure Kit offers is pretty impressive. Start with the light. At full brightness, you’ll get twenty hours of light, on low you get forty. It also has a red light option (for not spoiling your night vision) and an SOS mode (in the event that you meet a situation in which you’re going to start needing the canister’s supplies).

On the other end of the canister is a precision compass made by Suunto, a Finnish sports watch and compass manufacturer. Inside, conveniently organized in round tins are seventy supplies. With them you’ll be able to purify water, fish for your dinner and start a fire. There’s a razor blade, a mini first aid kit, twenty-five feet of rope, an emergency whistle, and a list of other things you’ll hope not to need. But will be happy to have when you do.





[Get one]





