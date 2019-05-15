We Can't Tell If This Is The Best Or Worst Brand Tweet Of All Time

​Writer Tony Posnanski got into a little beef with the Twitter account for coconut water brand Vita Coco on Wednesday and things took a rather unexpected turn. Here at Digg, we've written about the way brands position themselves online and the inevitable weirdness of brands trying to be Cool, but even we could not have predicted how Posnanski's Twitter spat would play out.

It all started when Posnanski quote tweeted Vita Coco to bash coconut water:

Popular opinion: Coconut water is fucking disgusting. https://t.co/BaRyFRC353 — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) May 15, 2019

And then, well, this happened:

Yes, Vita Coco's social media team at least pretended to pee in a jar and tweeted it back. And no, it was not a momentary lapse in judgement — it's now the brand's Twitter profile picture:

We're honestly on the line here. On the one hand, this is unprofessional. On the other hand, it's pretty damn funny (as even Posnanski agrees) and we respect a brand for walking up to the line and then just blasting straight across it. If brands are going to be weird and edgy, they might as well be weird and edgy.





