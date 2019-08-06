Watch 42-Year-Old Vince Carter Dunk In Business Casual Attire

Vince Carter is 42 years old. Reports say he just signed a one-year contract with the Atlanta Hawks to play what will likely be his final season of NBA basketball.

Also, he did this: a very cool dunk in a shirt, belt and pants. Look at this middle-aged maniac:

I, for one, am ecstatic that we get one more year of Vince doing Vince Things in the National Basketball Association. I'm also excited for a lifetime of viral iPhone videos from whatever office he gets a job at in the next phase of his career.





[Via Reddit]