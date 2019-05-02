YOU'RE HIGH AND YOU'RE LOW

A Fascinating Visualization Of The Differences In Elevation Across The US

If you want to have a better idea of how the elevations of different regions in the US — say, the Rocky Mountains and the Great Plains — vary from each other, then this visualization from Reddit user newishtodc really puts things into perspective (for a pausable version of the video, see here):

The United States of Elevation [OC] from r/dataisbeautiful
 

While it should be noted that the vertical axis of this map is not to scale with its horizontal axis, it's still a fun — albeit slightly dizzying — way to convey the great differences in elevation across the country. And it also really hammers home the fact that the west coast, as a whole, has higher elevation than the east coast and that people weren't wrong when they gave the Great Plains its name — that region really is super flat.


​[Via Reddit]

