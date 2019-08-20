The Worst Theme Park Idea Of All Time

In this episode of Underunderstood, John Lagomarsino excavates an evangelical pastor's dream to build a wartime-themed amusement park in Florida.

Carl McIntire was a colorful Evangelical minister and activist whom the scholar Randall Balmer calls "the P.T. Barnum of American fundamentalism." He had a lot of zany ideas, like constructing a replica of the Temple of Jerusalem in Florida, or rebuilding Noah's Ark and floating it off the coast near his conference center in Cape May. But perhaps his worst, most exploitative idea was one that thankfully never came to fruition: a theme park called New Vietnam.



There isn't much information online about New Vietnam. At the time this podcast was recorded, the Wikipedia entry was exactly two sentences long: "New Vietnam was a theme park proposed to be built near Cape Canaveral in the mid 1970s by evangelist Carl McIntire and Giles Pace, a former Green Beret. It was intended to simulate what the Vietnam War was like during the height of fighting featuring actors shooting blanks." That's it. It's attributed to "Uncle John's Ahh-Inspiring Bathroom Reader."

John tracked down the original source of this information and realized that the concept for New Vietnam was even darker than it seems on its face. In reality, McIntire planned to staff his park with actual Vietnamese refugees, whom he and Pace had assumed would “do anything for a paycheck.”

Around 1975, McIntire sponsored a group of refugees and paid for their housing near his Cape Canaveral "Reformation Freedom Center," which was something of an Evangelical resort. This group of Vietnamese refugees would ultimately decide the fate of McIntire's ill-conceived theme park concept.

This was just one of Carl McIntire's many outlandish stunts, and it’s just one piece of an overall picture of him as a difficult, contentious figure. Thankfully, New Vietnam does not exist today, but there is an organic, thriving Vietnamese community in Central Florida. We hear from some members of that community in this episode.





