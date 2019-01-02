The Newly-Released Image Of Ultima Thule, The Farthest Object Ever Explored, Is Mind-Blowing

On New Year's Day this year, NASA's New Horizons flew by Ultima Thule, the most distant object ever visited by a spacecraft. The first image of Ultima Thule sent from the spacecraft may have resembled more of a pixelated blob, but it gave us an unprecedented look at the small space object 4 billion miles away from the sun.

Now, however, we have a much clearer image of what Ultima Thule actually looks like, thanks to new scientific data sent from New Horizons. It turns out Ultima Thule looks like one big old space snowman:

And now 2014 MU69 but with moar pixels. pic.twitter.com/qof20uwZfy — Alex Parker (@Alex_Parker) January 2, 2019

Ultima Thule is also actually made up of two space objects. The bigger object has been named Ultima while the smaller one is Thule:



And here's the rough image we had of Ultima Thule yesterday so that you can really see the differences in resolution. The image on the left is a low-res image of the space object, the first we received from New Horizons, while the image on the right is an artist's illustration of what Ultima Thule might look like:



Ultima Thule is situated in the Kuiper Belt, a distant region of the Solar System. According to NASA scientists, Ultima Thule is one of the most primitive space objects we've ever observed and may hold key information about the building blocks of our Solar System.



To learn more about Ultima Thule, you can also tune in to NASA's official live stream and hear scientists explain what an incredible feat it was to capture an image of Ultima Thule considering its small size and the speed by which New Horizons was flying past it:



