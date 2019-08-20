BABY YOU CAN DRIVE MY CAR

How Uber And Lyft Have Wrecked Business For The New York Yellow Cab, Visualized

​New York City's iconic yellow taxi cabs have always been quintessential to transportation since they were first introduced to the city in 1897

However, after the rideshare service Uber burst onto the scene in May 2011 (and to a lesser extent, Lyft), yellow cabs in the Big Apple have taken a significant hit. 

Uber's cheaper fares and easy-to-use app have eaten into the yellow cab's grip on the city and now Uber is the new king of transit, as Chartr demonstrates below in their infographic of "daily dispatched trips" using data from the NYC Taxi and Limousine Commission and the FHV Base Aggregate Report. See the full image here.

 

[Via Reddit]

