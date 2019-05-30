These Are The Six Things You Need Before You Go Tubing Down A River

Tubing is a beautiful thing. And that’s partly due to the simplicity of the activity. You need little more than a river, a number of tubes, the same number of friends, and two vehicles. Here are six things that will make your day of floaty, dreamy, lazy bliss even better. And no, there are no tubes on this list. Yes, you can buy tubes made expressly for tubing, but everyone knows that your local tire shop has what you need.

Your knees! Your kneeeeeeees! Picture your position in a tube: Head high, butt in the water, knees high, feet in the water. While most of us think of covering our noggins and noses with sun protection, the knees are a new consideration. Apply that SPF liberally, and depending on the length of your float, repeatedly. This Neutrogena stuff is 100+ SPF and water resistant.

These shorts have stretch to accommodate any awkward maneuvering you need to do to get yourself situated on your tube. The quick-dry fabric will help out when you have to get back in the car after your float and the UPF 50+ will protect those thighs.

Put this in the destination car to dry yourself off at the end of your journey. The poly/spandex material is super soft, extra absorbent and the towel is made to resist stains, sand and even funky smells.

The smart thing to do is leave all your important carry in the car. But what if your car key is not water friendly, or you want to bring your phone along to snap a shot of your compatriots enjoying one of the best days of their summer? These cases from Sea to Summit are IPX-8 waterproof (keeping water out for an hour, ten meters down) with a watertight triple-fold velcro closure and anchor points for a neck lanyard or lashing to a tube.

Yes you can buy a cooler that’s also a raft. But it won’t be as good as a Yeti, and you’ll only be able to use it in water. Simply buy yourself one extra tube and stick this in the middle of it. The Tundra 35 is the perfect size, near-indestructible, and will actually keep your cold ones cold.

When you go out to be with nature and see some yahoos have left their beer cans behind, angry thoughts ensue. Don’t be that yahoo. This mesh bag is the perfect tie-on for your cooler raft that will give you a place to put your spent cans.​

