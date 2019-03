THAT'S... NOT... HOW IT WORKS

President Donald Trump continued his ongoing feud with a late war hero on Wednesday, telling a crowd in Lima, Ohio that McCain never even bothered to thank Trump for giving him the kind of funeral he wanted:

WATCH: President Trump tries to take credit for giving the late John McCain “the kind of funeral that he wanted,” and laments that “I didn’t get thank you” for doing so. https://t.co/LEHs9NQC1Q pic.twitter.com/Omx0aIzYOR — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 20, 2019

All right, who wants to explain to the president what a funeral is?