President Trump Tweets Crazy Video Of Joe Biden Grabbing Joe Biden

​On Wednesday, Joe Biden posted a video in which he addressed the recent spate of allegations of improper physical contact with women. And in continuing proof that we're living in the weirdest possible timeline, President Trump — who faces an even longer and more severe list of sexual misconduct accusations — took to Twitter today to post an edited version of Biden's video, which shows a second Biden creeping up behind the first and grabbing him by the shoulders. 

 

Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., initially retweeted the edited video yesterday. And this is not the first time that Trump has tweeted a controversially-edited video — in 2017, he retweeted a video showing him as in a WWE wrestling match manhandling a wrestler labeled as CNN.  

