The Secret Sauce To A Healthy Burger: Better Condiments

The burgers are ready. You can smell it. You flip your patties over, take them off the grill and throw them on their buns. That's when the real burger crafting starts, the moment when a burger patty becomes a sandwich.

For that you need toppings. Raw tomato slices, probably. Grilled onions, maybe. Condiments, almost definitely. And there's where you run into trouble.

Your typical serving of ketchup has four grams of sugar. That might not sound like a lot, but the average chocolate chip cookie has three grams of sugar. In fact, Ketchup has more sugar (ounce per ounce) than ice cream. Ketchup is basically a dessert.

The same goes for all those organic and natural ketchups, by the way. Though they might leave out the high fructose corn syrup, they often still rely on just as much added sugar or sweeteners.

So how does one build a more perfect burger? What's the blueprint for a better ketchup that won't give you diabetes?

Virginia-based brand True Made Foods has the solution. While an average 20oz bottle of Ketchup has a quarter pound of refined sugar, True Made Foods ketchup has a quarter pound of carrots, spinach and butternut squash. By using real vegetables to naturally sweeten their–



No, wait, not like that! That's the thing: While True Made Foods uses vegetables to naturally sweeten ketchup. This no added sugar, Keto Ketchup is red, sweet, tangy and smooth, just like the ketchup you're used to. It'll fool even the pickiest eaters, and it'll also leave room on your food pyramid for dessert.



Plus, it's a great way to turn a burger patty into a true sandwich.

True Made Foods makes low- and no-sugar ketchups that taste great. Order yours in a glass bottle or a squeeze bottle today.