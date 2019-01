LOOK AT THE ELBOW, FOLKS

​Boston Bruins rookie Trent Frederic won his first NHL fight yesterday, and his parents were stoked about it. So stoked that they couldn't quite pull off the high five:

Hilarious!



Parents of Trent Frederic celebrate after the 20 year-old #Bruins player gets into a fight. pic.twitter.com/CENaGQwyLI — David Wade (@davidwade) January 30, 2019

Congrats, Frederic family. We're happy for you all.







[Via Deadspin]