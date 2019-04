The popular anime show "One-Punch Man" features a protagonist named Saitama who, as the show's name implies, packs an incredibly powerful punch. Saitama claims that his superhuman strength derives from his daily workout of 100 push-ups, 100 sit-ups, 100 squats, and a 10k-run.

Inspired by Saitama, investor Sean Seah decided to give the workout a go in real life. The results were anything but fictional.

[Sean Seah via Kotaku]