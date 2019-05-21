DIGG PICKS

Diamondback's Release 4C Carbon Trail Bike Is Fun To Ride And Not Super Painful To Pay For

There are cheaper carbon fiber mountain bikes out there. And there are most definitely more expensive ones, but this one will get you on the trail with a nice complement of quality parts and ride-improving features, while sporting a price tag that doesn’t force you to skip rent payments. Diamondback took their popular aluminum-framed Release and swapped in a lighter, stiffer carbon fiber chassis to make the company’s first full suspension carbon bike.

 

It’s a bike built for fun on the downhill and to that end, the rear suspension uses Diamondback’s Level Link system which can tell the difference between rough terrain and a powerful downstroke on the pedal (cushioning the former, disregarding the latter). The rear shock and front fork shocks are from Fox and the drivetrain is SRAM’s NX Eagle which has a 50-tooth granny gear (in order to put the bike to the test on the downhill, you have to get uphill first). Perfect for anyone who wants a quality carbon fiber trail bike that’s fun to ride at a reasonable price point.


