Here's The Video Review Call That Capped Off Tottenham's Bonkers Champions League Victory Over Manchester City

Tottenham came into the second half of their two-game Champions League quarterfinal against Manchester City with a 1 goal lead. After a wild game, which saw 4 (4!) goals in the opening 11 minutes, Spurs were set to advance, tied 4-4 on aggregate but holding the away goal tie-breaker — until Raheem Sterling appeared to put Manchester City through to the semifinals in the 93rd minutes.

But it was not to be, as video assistant referee (VAR) determined that City striker Sergio Aguero was offside during the buildup. The goal was overturned and Spurs held out to advance.

Absolutely unreal.





