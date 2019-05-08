ARE YOU SERIOUS?

Here's Lucas Moura's Extra Time Goal To Cap Off Tottenham's Impossible Champions League Comeback Against Ajax

Updated:

​A day after Liverpool's insane comeback against Barcelona in the Champions League semis, Tottenham did the same against Ajax. Down 2-0 at halftime (and 3-0 on aggregate between the first and second legs of the semi), Spurs needed at least 3 goals — and they got them, with the third goal coming in spectacular fashion thanks to Lucas Moura:

 

The commentator's call on TNT's broadcast is also quite good:

 

The commentator's call on TNT's broadcast is also quite good:


Spurs will advance thanks to the Champions League's away goals rule — Ajax scored one away goal at Tottenham's stadium last week, while Spurs scored three today at Ajax's stadium, giving Tottenham the win despite the tied scoreline.   

Unbelievable. Just unbelievable. 


Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals