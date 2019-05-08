Here's Lucas Moura's Extra Time Goal To Cap Off Tottenham's Impossible Champions League Comeback Against Ajax

​A day after Liverpool's insane comeback against Barcelona in the Champions League semis, Tottenham did the same against Ajax. Down 2-0 at halftime (and 3-0 on aggregate between the first and second legs of the semi), Spurs needed at least 3 goals — and they got them, with the third goal coming in spectacular fashion thanks to Lucas Moura:

The commentator's call on TNT's broadcast is also quite good:

Spurs will advance thanks to the Champions League's away goals rule — Ajax scored one away goal at Tottenham's stadium last week, while Spurs scored three today at Ajax's stadium, giving Tottenham the win despite the tied scoreline.

