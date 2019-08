​Days after gunmen killed 31 people in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, the sound of motorcycles backfiring sent the crowds in New York City's Times Square running for cover. Footage from an adjacent tower captured the chaos:

People fleeing and hiding from #timessquare after suspected live shooter #NewYork we caught this from our hotel bar 10th floor #police confirmed this was not a live shooter #timessquare #NYC pic.twitter.com/IKfagFbtzy — The Daniels Group (@DanielsGrp) August 7, 2019

It's hard to fault the confusion once you hear what it sounded like:

Doesn’t sound like a motorcycle backfiring to me. Pure chaos 13 minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/17t425s6c8 — Emma (@emma_elizabeth6) August 7, 2019

According to WLNY, 22 people were injured in the chaos and four were taken to the hospital, none with life-threatening injuries.